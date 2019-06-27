



– A Colorado hemp farm is opening its doors to the community to dispel myths and stigma of the industry. Black Bird Farms is located in Arvada.

“There’s a lot of mis-education about hemp and I want to make sure people are clear about the differences,” said Greg Godsey the Director of Horticulture for Black Bird Farms.

On Saturday, the farm is hosting an open house BBQ and food drive. They came up with the idea after they realized some people didn’t like the smell of hemp.

“People are obviously talking about it based on the outreach we’ve had on Facebook and through Instagram, but no one has come here and voiced their concerns,” Godsey said.

Instead, complaints were made to the City of Arvada.

“We didn’t really know until cops showed up. Then they told us how many complaints we have,” Godsey said. “The zoning people, which are police officers, have come in and validated that we’re legal to do what we’re doing.”

Black Bird Farms grows tens of thousands of cannabis plants. The hemp has zero to 0.3 percent THC, the psychoactive ingredient in recreational and medical marijuana. Hemp is used for countless purposes but has grown in popularity for CBD products.

“We’re all above board with all of our licensing and then all the inspections that go on for that,” said Godsey. “We want to know our community, we want to know our neighbors and we want them to feel comfortable with us.”

The farm’s open house will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 10665 W 72nd Ave. in Arvada.