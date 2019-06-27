



– Duane “Dog” Chapman got emotional as he talked about his final moments with his wife, Beth Chapman. Beth Chapman passed away on Wednesday after battling cancer. She was 51 years old. Duane Chapman spoke to reporters with Hawaii News Now about his wife’s fighting spirit and her powerful faith.

Duane Chapman said she had battled the disease for years, but her death was “very unexpected, really fast.”

“When she had an attack, I didn’t know anything to do but say ‘In Jesus’ name’ and hold her,” Duane Chapman said. “And when I said ‘In Jesus’ name’ she said ‘Say it again, say it more.'”

“I hope to God there’s a God,” Duane Chapman said, crying. “If there is, I’m going to see my honey again.”

Duane Chapman said his wife came in and out of consciousness in her final days and was able to tell her children she loved them.

When it came to fighting cancer, Duane Chapman said, “She did it her way.” He said there were many times she exceeded the doctors’ expectations for her.

He described losing her as “the most terrible time in someone’s life.”

“I loved her so much,” he said tearfully.

“She lived in two states, Colorado and Hawaii, but when she started getting sick we were in Colorado and she said ‘Honey, call United Airlines or Hawaiian.’ So I brought her home,” Duane Chapman said.

Duane Chapman said that there would be two separate services. Family members said a small “celebration of life” would be held in a Hawaii and another event would be held for her family “on the mainland.”

Duane Chapman joked about her strong-willed nature and said she’s still telling him what to do “from Heaven.”

“I’ve got notes in my pillow cases, on my sink, in my shaving thing, I mean, she’s still telling me what to wear,” he said, smiling.

Chapman and her husband found fame on the A&E reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.

In September 2017 the couple used the official Facebook account to confirm a report that she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer.

They revealed during an A&E special “Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives” in November 2017 that the cancer had been removed, but it came back last year.

Duane Chapman was born in Colorado and used to operate a local bail bonds business here before he moved to Hawaii, according to 5280 and The Gazette.

