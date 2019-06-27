  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:A-Basin, Arapahoe Basin, Skiing


ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Get ready for 4th of July skiing at Arapahoe Basin. The ski area announced on Thursday afternoon that it will be open to celebrate America’s birthday.

(credit: A-Basin/ Ian Zimmer)

July 4 will be the official closing day for A-Basin, capping the long ski season in Colorado that began on Oct. 19, 2018.

Visitors are encouraged to stay on the upper part of the mountain via the Lenawee Lift. There is no beginner skiing available.

(credit: A-Basin/ Ian Zimmer)

The last time A-Basin was open on July 4 was 2011. The longest season was 1995 when the ski area stayed open until Aug. 10.

(credit: A-Basin/ Ian Zimmer)

This season has been so long thanks to a lot of late-season and even Summer snow, along with cooler temperatures.

Additional Information from A-Basin:

JULY 4 DETAILS

Lift hours: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Lifts open: Black Mountain Express and Lenawee
Adult lift ticket price: $69 for a full-day lift ticket (no half-day tickets available). Show a season ski pass that was valid anywhere in the world this season to get a $59 lift ticket.
Rentals: Will be available
The Beach: Spots will be first-come, first-served
Food: The 6th Alley Bar and Grill will be open 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (last call 3:30 p.m.)

