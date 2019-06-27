



– Anadarko Petroleum Company employs about 1,100 people in Colorado and about half work in Denver. The others in the northern part of the state. For the company, that brings a big commitment to be a good neighbor.

“It’s always been really important to Anadarko to partner with organizations in the communities where we live and work,” explains Amanda Gash, the Manager of Social Investment for Anadarko.

“We really strive to create partnerships that go beyond the financial contributions and really have an opportunity for us to engage our employees and work with that organization to create impact in that community.”

That means partnering with organizations like Habitat for Humanity in Weld County as well as the Weld County Food Bank and the Poudre Learning Center in Greeley.

But when it comes to really making a splash for the public, it’s Anadarko’s commitment to the Civic Center Conservancy and Independence Eve that most Coloradans notice.

“We want to support the Conservancy and the work they’re doing to restore and maintain the beautiful Civic Center Park,” Gash said.

And Independence Eve is an event Anadarko encourages all of its employees to attend.

It’s one Gash simply wouldn’t miss.

“My favorite part of the entire event is the fireworks show. I have a young son who looks forward to this every year and to just sort of see the awe in his eyes when that fireworks show starts. It’s my favorite moment.”

