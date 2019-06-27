  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:01 PMLife in Pieces
    8:30 PMLife in Pieces
    9:00 PMElementary
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Air Force Academy, Air Force Cadets, Cadet Basic Training, Class of 2023, Colorado Springs, Doolie Day, El Paso County, U.S. Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (CBS4) – 1,100 Air Force Academy cadets arrived on campus Thursday and started Basic Cadet Training.

(credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The first-year cadets, or Doolies, got their introduction to Academy life on Thursday with drill sergeants, haircuts, and in-processing.

(credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

On Friday, the cadets will be sworn in during a ceremony at Stillman Field, where they will take the Cadet Oath of Allegiance.

(credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Basic training runs June 28 through Aug. 3. During that time, cadets will undergo physical conditioning, weapons training, marching drills, honor and ethics lessons, a course on the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and strict uniform and dorm inspections.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s