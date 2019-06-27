Comments
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (CBS4) – 1,100 Air Force Academy cadets arrived on campus Thursday and started Basic Cadet Training.
The first-year cadets, or Doolies, got their introduction to Academy life on Thursday with drill sergeants, haircuts, and in-processing.
On Friday, the cadets will be sworn in during a ceremony at Stillman Field, where they will take the Cadet Oath of Allegiance.
Basic training runs June 28 through Aug. 3. During that time, cadets will undergo physical conditioning, weapons training, marching drills, honor and ethics lessons, a course on the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and strict uniform and dorm inspections.