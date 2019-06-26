



– The UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Center near Interstate 25 and Dry Creek Road is open and accepting patients. The grand opening has been much anticipated for both staff and patients.

“It is super exciting. It’s something we’ve been thinking about for years honestly and this specific facility we’ve been planning for almost three years,” orthopedic surgeon Dr. Tom Noonan told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

The new, state-of-the-art orthopedic and sports medicine center features an advanced orthopedic clinic, physical therapy and rehabilitation services, imaging services, sports performance recovery, training and technology, and a surgery center.

“We really wanted to pull everything so the entire patient experience could take place at one facility and we wanted to do something cutting edge,” Noonan said.

Specialists at the facility care for patients of all abilities, even professional athletes. For long-time patient Pete Papilion, it gives him peace of mind knowing he is able to work with such skilled, caring staff members.

“I think as a general laymen coming to a place where elite athletes come to get their therapy done because you know you’re coming to a top-notch facility,” said Papilion.

He’s suffered knee, back, shoulder, and neck injuries over several years, and his trainer, Mike Allen, has been there every step of the way during recovery.

“You get the physical therapy from Mike. And it’s not only what he does here, but the exercises you do at home, holds you accountable. He can tell if you come back the next week and you haven’t done it, he’ll know,” Papilion said with a smile.

The individualized care is something Papilion is looking forward to enjoying in a brand new location.

“I think going through multiple surgeries you want to go to a place that brings you back to speed. This facility is quite phenomenal,” he added.

If you’re interested in receiving care or have general questions, contact UCHealth staff at (720) 848-0000 or visit the UCHealth website.