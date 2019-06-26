  • CBS4On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have placed infielder Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day injured list with an injured right shoulder. The team made the move before Tuesday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Colorado needed a spot on the 25-man roster for starter Chi Chi Gonzalez, who was slated to make his first appearance in the majors since 2016.

Brendan Rodgers #65 of the Colorado Rockies poses during MLB Photo Day on February 20, 2019 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Rodgers has an impingement in his shoulder after hurting it on a throw last weekend in Los Angeles during a series against the Dodgers. The move is retroactive to Monday.

Rodgers was recalled from Triple-A last week for his second stint on the active roster. He is hitting .224 with seven RBIs in 25 games.

