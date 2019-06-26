Rockies Place INF Brendan Rodgers On Injured ListThe Colorado Rockies have placed infielder Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day injured list with an injured right shoulder.

Women's World Cup 2019: Things To Know About USWNT Vs. FranceColoradans Lindsey Horan and Mallory Pugh and the rest of the U.S. Women's National Team will meet France on Friday in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Michael Malone Falls Short In Coach Of Year Voting, Nikola Jokic 4th In MVP VoteDenver coach Michael Malone was beaten out by Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer in the NBA's Coach of the Year award on Monday night.

Former Players, Coaches Attend Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen's Funeral MassFamily and friends gathered in Denver on Monday to say their final farewells to beloved Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.

USWNT Fans Question Officiating On Penalty That Allows U.S. To Beat Spain 2-1Fans enjoyed seeing the USWNT beat Spain to advance in the Women's World Cup, but they question the call that led to a second penalty kick.

Humboldt Broncos Crash Survivor Makes Remarkable Return To HockeyA hockey player who survived his junior hockey team's catastrophic collision last year made a triumphant return to the rink in Colorado.