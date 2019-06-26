PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The body of a 38-year-old woman who fell into the Rio Grande River was recovered Tuesday, 10 days after she went missing.
Roberta Sophia Rodriguez, a native of Colorado Springs, apparently slipped from a rock she was sharing with her boyfriend the evening on June 15, Mineral County Sheriff Fred Hosselkus told CBS4.
Rescue efforts were initiated that night and continued for three days, Sheriff Hosselkus said, before their efforts were scaled back. A private whitewater company joined several county search and rescue organizations for the operation.
The river’s volume was measured at 1,800 cubic feet per second at the time Rodriguez disappeared. According to the sheriff, that stretch of river northeast of Wolf Creek Pass normally runs 100-200 CFS.
Family members told the sheriff that Rodriguez had recently been residing in the town of Bayfield.
A ban on all watercraft on the Rio Grande was issued following Rodriguez’s accident.