CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mount Evans Road is now fully open up to the summit. On Tuesday only part of the road was open until Summit Lake.

(credit: CBS)

The highway had been closed on the first weekend of summer due to snow and wind. Snow started falling at the summit on Friday and could continue through most of the weekend.

Mount Evans Road on May 24. (credit: CBS)

Previously, the road had opened on June 7 — later than normal because of the amount of snow from last winter. It’s usually open before the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

