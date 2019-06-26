  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs


DENVER (AP) – A Colorado judge has overturned a woman’s conviction for illegally voting in the wrong precinct. The Colorado Sun reports a judge ruled last month that a lower court incorrectly convicted Marie Rossmiller of Pitkin.

(credit: CBS)

The district court judge has sent the case back down for a new verdict to be issued.

Rossmiller submitted a ballot in an April 2016 municipal election in the small town on Colorado’s Western Slope.

Prosecutors say nine voters were charged, with eight pleading guilty and Rosmiller appealing her conviction and sentence of 48 hours of public service.

Rossmiller split her time between two homes and in 2016 changed her voter registration so she could vote in Pitkin elections.

The judge says an intent by Rossmiller to commit fraud was not determined.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s