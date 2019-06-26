Comments
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– Lafayette’s Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to help fund the 4th of July fireworks show. The celebration is paid for by the Chamber of Commerce, not the city.
The chamber hopes the community will help pay for the nearly $15,000 show. So far, the chamber has raised about $6,500.
The chamber says tariffs have made this year’s show more expensive.