LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– Lafayette’s Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to help fund the 4th of July fireworks show. The celebration is paid for by the Chamber of Commerce, not the city.

Photo Credit: ThinkStock

The chamber hopes the community will help pay for the nearly $15,000 show. So far, the chamber has raised about $6,500.

The chamber says tariffs have made this year’s show more expensive.

