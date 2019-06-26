  • CBS4On Air

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines has announced it will launch seven new routes out of Las Vegas. The Denver-based airline said Tuesday new nonstop routes to and from McCarran International Airport for routes to places like Miami, Los Angeles and Reno, Nevada.

Nonstop routes also were added to Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and Santa Ana, California.

(credit: Frontier Airlines)

Introductory fares as low as $29 will be offered.

Frontier Airlines senior vice president of commercial Daniel Shurz says the announcement marks a considerable expansion of Frontier’s service in Las Vegas.

