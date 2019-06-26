Comments
FOXFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A family in Foxfield is the latest to see an unwelcomed visitor at their home. The family called the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office after a 4-foot snake slithered into their home through an open window.
Deputies posted the creepy-crawly video on social media.
They say the snake was not venomous and was removed from the home.
On Tuesday, a Brighton woman was greeted by a bull snake on her doorbell surveillance camera. She and her husband were able to move it away.