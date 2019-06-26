Filed Under:Arapahoe County News, Arapahoe County Sheriff


FOXFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A family in Foxfield is the latest to see an unwelcomed visitor at their home. The family called the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office after a 4-foot snake slithered into their home through an open window.

Deputies posted the creepy-crawly video on social media.

They say the snake was not venomous and was removed from the home.

On Tuesday, a Brighton woman was greeted by a bull snake on her doorbell surveillance camera. She and her husband were able to move it away.

LINK: More Information On Snakes In Colorado

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s