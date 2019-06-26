Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge sentenced a now-18-year-old man to 45 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman when he was 16 years old. The attack happened at a Target parking lot at 50th Avenue and Kipling Street in 2017.
Dominic Barrios pleaded guilty to the crime in March. Investigators say he got into the backseat of the woman’s car after she got inside.
They say he held a knife to her throat and ordered her to drive.
He assaulted her, forced her to withdraw money from her bank account and took out the battery to her phone. He abandoned her in an industrial area.
She was able to get back home and call 911.
Barrios was identified as the suspect within 24 hours, prosecutors say. He was charged as an adult.