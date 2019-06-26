



— Country music star Dierks Bentley says he broke “a few bones” while visiting Colorado this week. Bentley told WMZQ he was taking a break from his 2019 Burning Man Tour and came to Colorado for the Telluride Bluegrass Festival – “just being a fan.”

“Broke a few bones in my hand but totally fine,” Bentley said in video posted on Instagram Thursday. “I’m actually more than fine, I’m great,” he said, gesturing to the gorgeous mountain scenery behind him.

He’s got a black cast on his left hand but demonstrated that it’s not stopping him from strumming the guitar and singing along with his daughter Evie.

iHeart Country’s Michael J said he was supposed to interview Bentley on Wednesday morning, but Bentley had to reschedule because had an accident and had to go to the hospital.

Bentley later explained he was mountain biking in Colorado and “trying to get his summer on” before he gets back on the road.

“I just took a wipe and my wrist is a little messed up. Luckily it’s my left hand and I drink beer with my right,” he added. “So I should be good for the rest of the summer.”

Michael J tweeted that when the cast comes off, Bentley said he would autograph it so it can be auctioned off to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“There goes Dierks with his HUGE HEART,” Michael J tweeted.

Bentley said the injury won’t stop his upcoming concerts and he’s “fired up for WI, MI and NY this weekend.”