Cutthroat Trout, Mason Reservoir, Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers brought cutthroat trout to the Mason Reservoir in Teller County. Crews electro-fished the cutthroats in nearby creeks and streams.

They then took those fish to fertilize 415,000 eggs in the reservoir.

The trout will then be taken to a hatchery before being restocked in high elevation lakes.

Crews will drop them in from a plane.

“They’ll be about an inch or so, so they’ll drop from the air so they fly over the lake and drop them from a couple hundred feet into the lake and they survive just fine,” said Josh Nehring, a senior aquatic biologist.

CPW has an expert on site to test the fish to make sure they are healthy and free of infectious diseases.

