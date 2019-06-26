Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks Development will close Boulder Falls to the west of the city starting as early as July 8 for trail repairs.
OSMP completed significant repairs to Boulder Falls Trail last year and reopened it to the public, there is still work to be done to improve visitor experience. The repairs will build on what crews repaired after the 2013 floods and will include the installation of railing along the entire trail, stair construction, and fence installation.
The closure will last through roughly September 6, weather permitting. Hikers are asked to check the department’s interactive trail map and to regularly check CDOT’s website.