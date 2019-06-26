PHILADELPHIA (CBS4)– The Colorado Avalanche mascot took back some less-than-kind words that he had for the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot. That’s because Gritty visited a young fan with a special surprise.

Gritty visited Caiden O’Rourke who was born without a right leg. His right hand and left leg were not fully formed. He proudly wears a prosthetic bearing Gritty’s image.

Gritty gave Caiden a Flyers jersey and posed for pictures with him.

Bernie the St. Bernard noticed the good deed and tweeted this message to Gritty, “I take back most of the things I wrote on those signs at the beginning of the year. Really awesome work right here.”

