Check out the 4 most popular spots in Aurora’s Southeast Crossing neighborhood





Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market

– I-225 and Iliff anchor the southwest corner of the Southeast Crossing neighborhood in Aurora. It offers a variety of popular businesses from a garden center to a diner. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Southeast Crossing, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is plant nursery and farmers market Nick’s Garden Center & Farm Market. Located at 2001 S. Chambers Road, it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp.

This spot sells homegrown produce, plants and more.

Rosie’s Diner

Next up is diner and traditional American spot Rosie’s Diner, situated at 14061 E. Iliff Ave. With four stars out of 265 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Breakfast is served throughout the day at Rosie’s Diner. Look for milkshakes, malts and more too.

Sunburst Grill

Article provided by Hoodline.