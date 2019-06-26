Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– If you noticed more people pedaling during your morning commute, there’s a good reason. Thousands of people put down their car keys and grabbed their handlebars for Bike To Work Day.
DENVER (CBS4)– If you noticed more people pedaling during your morning commute, there’s a good reason. Thousands of people put down their car keys and grabbed their handlebars for Bike To Work Day.
Some 35,000 cyclists hit the road for last year’s Bike to Work Day, and they peddled a total of 623,705-miles. This year the number of people trading in four wheels for two is expected to surpass that for the 29th annual Bike To Work Day.
Biking is the fastest growing form of transportation in Colorado. The stat is also one of the top 10 states in the country for bike commuting.
In the Denver metro area, there are more than 2,000 miles of bike-friendly roadways. Bike To Work day takes more than 20,000 cars off the road for that one day. It saves more than 265 tons of carbon monoxide emissions.
Bike to Work Day is Wednesday, June 26th, with activities planned throughout the Metro Area during the morning and evening commutes.