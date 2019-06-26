Filed Under:bears, San Miguel County News

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear stuck inside a car needed a little help getting out. San Miguel County Sheriff’s deputies helped out the animal, but not before he had significantly damaged the vehicle.

(credit: San Miguel County)

The bear got into the car on Tuesday night and couldn’t get out.

Deputies tied a rope to the car door and opened it from a safe distance.

(credit: San Miguel County)

The bear wasted no time getting out of the car and running back into the woods.

(credit: San Miguel County)

Deputies say this incident serves as a reminder that bears will get into anything if attracted by the smell of food, so keep your cars locked and free of any food.

