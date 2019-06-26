Comments
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A bear stuck inside a car needed a little help getting out. San Miguel County Sheriff’s deputies helped out the animal, but not before he had significantly damaged the vehicle.
The bear got into the car on Tuesday night and couldn’t get out.
Deputies tied a rope to the car door and opened it from a safe distance.
The bear wasted no time getting out of the car and running back into the woods.
Deputies say this incident serves as a reminder that bears will get into anything if attracted by the smell of food, so keep your cars locked and free of any food.