DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city councilors approved a controversial plan that allows for affordable housing to be built near Sloan’s Lake. Some neighbors have voiced their opposition to it.
More than 300 apartments and condos will go up at the southeast corner of the park. Zocalo Community Development is the group behind the project named “17th and Newton.”
Of the total number of homes, half will be income-restricted apartments and the other half will be condominiums — all in a 16-floor tower.
The neighborhood association opposed the plans. Some residents say the development would be too big.
In spite of that, city councilors passed the zoning change, 10-1.