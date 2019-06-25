



Peak To Peak Tap & Brew

– Spending time in Horseshoe Park? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brewery to a thrift store. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Horseshoe Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is brewpub Peak To Peak Tap & Brew, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 16701 E. Iliff Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 153 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, there are a wide range of options, from beer-boiled bratwurst to tacos to a Philly cheesesteak. Wash it down with one of the 30 craft beers on tap.

“This is one of the best breweries in the state. The beers they make in-house are exceptional and the guest taps are carefully curated,” wrote Yelper Michael R.

Mr. Donuts

Next up is Mr. Donuts at 1708 S. Chambers Road. With 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. Those craving a sweet treat will find fritters, cinnamon rolls and eclairs in addition to the dozens of filled, glazed and frosted doughnuts on display.

Angelo’s CDs & More

Angelo’s CDs & More, which offers music, jewelry and fashion, is another top choice. Yelpers give the store, located at 16711 E. Iliff Ave., four stars out of 30 reviews. Open for decades, the shop specializes in records and CDs, but also offers clothing, instruments and more.

Goodwill

Finally, the local Goodwill is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 22 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15509 E. Iliff Ave. to explore the racks for yourself. From name brands to vintage threads, the store offers an assortment of treasures for bargain shoppers.

Article provided by Hoodline.