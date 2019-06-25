JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews are battling a wildfire burning near the Lockheed Martin campus in Jefferson County and Waterton Canyon. Firefighters from West Metro Fire Rescue are being helped by firefighters from South Metro.
Two helicopters and about 50 firefighters are working the fire. Officials say a storm moved in bringing rain to the area.
The cause of the fire was lightning, investigators say.
The fire is about two football fields in size. No structures are threatened.
Denver Water officials wrote that Waterton Canyon is being evacuated because of the fire. They said the canyon “is closed to public access until further notice.”
“Denver Water will continue to work with fire officials to evaluate the conditions and make a determination on when the canyon is safe to reopen for recreation,” they wrote.
