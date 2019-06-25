  • CBS4On Air

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo.


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews are battling a wildfire burning near the Lockheed Martin campus in Jefferson County. Firefighters from West Metro Fire Rescue are being helped by firefighters from South Metro.

The fire is about two football fields in size. No structures are threatened.

What caused the fire is being investigated but it is believed that lightning started the fire.

