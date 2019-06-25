  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Estes Park News, Rocky Mountain National Park, Trail Ridge Road


ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Trail Ridge Road reopened on Tuesday after it closed on the first day of Summer because of snow and ice. Crews were able to clear the road to visitors on Tuesday.

RELATED: Snow Closes Trail Ridge Road On First Day Of Summer

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is the highest continuous paved road in the United States – reaching 12,183 feet in elevation.

Trail Ridge Road on Saturday (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

The Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store (elevation 11,796 feet) were still buried almost up to their roofs on May 31.

(credit: CBS)

