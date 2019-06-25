  • CBS4On Air

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CBS4) – Denver coach Michael Malone was beaten out by Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer in the NBA’s Coach of the Year award on Monday night. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic also was fourth in MVP voting.

Michael Malone and a guest arrive for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica. (credit: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images)

Malone attended the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, California, after his team wound up with 54 wins and secured the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs before losing to the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Michael Malone (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers was also in the running for the award and wound up second in the voting while Malone was third.

Mike Malone attends the 2019 NBA Awards (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

Budenholzer guided the Bucks to a 60-22 record in the regular season in his first year with the franchise, leading them to the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to eventual NBA champion Toronto. He won the award for the second time. He first earned the trophy with the with Atlanta Hawks in 2015.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Toronto Raptors at the Pepsi Center on Dec. 16

Nikola Jokic (Photo Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Jokic placed fourth in the voting for the league MVP award behind winnter Giannis Antetokounmpo, second place finisher James Harden and third place finisher Paul George. See the full results at NBA.com.

Nuggets executive Tim Connelly also placed second in the voting for the NBA’s Executive of the Year.

