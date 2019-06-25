



The City of Lakewood is deploying a new tactic to find hotspots of illegal fireworks activity, and residents are already using it.

“It sounds like a bomb,” said Susan Meier, a Lakewood resident. “I’m sure it wakes all my neighbors up and there are a lot of pets that live in this compound.”

Meier says she hears fireworks for weeks before and after the 4th of July as well as other holidays like New Year’s Eve. She started hearing overnight fireworks last week. She’s also concerned for other veterans in her complex.

“We have multiple vets here. I’m affected by loud noises due to my term in service,” said Meier.

On Tuesday, she reported the fireworks on Lakewood’s new map.

“What we wanted to do was put together a proactive program so that we could work with our community so that people can report fireworks in their neighborhood. So we can look at different types of enforcement, different types of outreach in the future,” said John Romero with Lakewood Police.

The city is stressing that fireworks are illegal and want to see where hot spots may be on the map. They’re also urging people to come to a community show at the Jefferson County Stadium. Since the city started it’s Big Boom Bash, citations have dropped.

“Fireworks are unsafe, they’re illegal in the city,” Romero said.

“I know people want to have fun on the 4th of July,” Meier said. “They need to think of others.”