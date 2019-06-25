Comments
PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A former nurse pleaded guilty after she was caught stealing fentanyl. Jessica Sharman worked at Parker Adventist Hospital.
She appeared before a judge on Tuesday out on bond.
Prosecutors say she stole the painkiller and sometimes replaced it with saline. An audit uncovered the crime in 2018.
Investigators say Sharman tested positive for the use of fentanyl. She was fired the day after employees interviewed her following the audit.
She will be sentenced in September.