Jessica Sharman, Parker Adventist Hospital, Parker News

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A former nurse pleaded guilty after she was caught stealing fentanyl. Jessica Sharman worked at Parker Adventist Hospital.

(credit: CBS)

She appeared before a judge on Tuesday out on bond.

Prosecutors say she stole the painkiller and sometimes replaced it with saline. An audit uncovered the crime in 2018.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say Sharman tested positive for the use of fentanyl. She was fired the day after employees interviewed her following the audit.

She will be sentenced in September.

