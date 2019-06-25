Comments
(CBS4) – Three deputies were injured after an inmate attacked them Monday inside the Larimer County Jail. Frank Gonzalez has been charged with felony assault after deputies say he grabbed a female deputy by the neck and lashed out at the other deputies who were trying to free her.
Two deputies had scrapes and bruises and another wound up with a broken hand. Gonzalez was not injured.
Gonzalez was in jail initially on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
He is now facing much more serious charges.