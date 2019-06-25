  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Frank Gonzalez, Larimer County Sheriff

(CBS4) – Three deputies were injured after an inmate attacked them Monday inside the Larimer County Jail. Frank Gonzalez has been charged with felony assault after deputies say he grabbed a female deputy by the neck and lashed out at the other deputies who were trying to free her.

(credit: Larimer County)

Two deputies had scrapes and bruises and another wound up with a broken hand. Gonzalez was not injured.

Larimer County Jail (credit: CBS)

Gonzalez was in jail initially on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

He is now facing much more serious charges.

