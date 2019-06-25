AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Body camera footage released by Aurora police shows what happened the night an unarmed man got into a brutal fight with officers and died. The events that led up to the death of David Baker are being investigated by the city’s Independent Review Board to determine if there were any policy violations.
The video is very graphic, and CBS4 is only showing two still images from it.
Aurora police responded to a domestic violence call near East Jewell Avenue and Havana Street on Dec. 17. Officers saw David Baker choking another man. They tried to tase Baker twice, but it had no effect. That led to a fight outside the apartment, where Baker tried to attack officers and wound up hurting two of them.
Three officers started punching, kicking and beating Baker with a baton and tasing him multiple times. Eventually officers laid on top of Baker, using four pairs of handcuffs to arrest him.
Baker lost consciousness and eventually died. The Denver Post reported the coroner says he died of restraint asphyxia.
The 18th Judicial District investigated the case and found that none of the officers violated state statutes.