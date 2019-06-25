Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A stolen truck may have been sitting at the bottom of a lake in Colorado Springs for years. The vehicle was discovered on Monday by firefighters completing dive training.
Sonar equipment detected the pickup truck more than 13 feet underwater at Quail Lake.
When crews pulled it out of the water, authorities searched the license plate number. Turns out the truck was reported stolen six years ago.
It is not clear just how long the truck has been submerged in the lake.
Firefighters say they likely never found the truck because the lake is full of sediment and it would be tough for anyone to see the truck without sonar equipment.