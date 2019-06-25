  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A stolen truck may have been sitting at the bottom of a lake in Colorado Springs for years. The vehicle was discovered on Monday by firefighters completing dive training.

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

Sonar equipment detected the pickup truck more than 13 feet underwater at Quail Lake.

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

When crews pulled it out of the water, authorities searched the license plate number. Turns out the truck was reported stolen six years ago.

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

It is not clear just how long the truck has been submerged in the lake.

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

Firefighters say they likely never found the truck because the lake is full of sediment and it would be tough for anyone to see the truck without sonar equipment.

