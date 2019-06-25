



– On Bike to Work Day , more than 35,000 cyclists will peddle their commute. It’s a once a year challenge to avoid using your car, but for one Longmont man cycling is a way of life. He does it nearly every day – no matter the weather.

Dave Kimmett took off from his home in Longmont for his 13-mile ride to work.

“I love the freedom. Every time I get on my bike, I feel like I’m in a form of transportation that isn’t constraining me,” Kimmett told CBS4.

He rides to Boulder, which means sharing the road with drivers on the Diagonal Highway.

“It’s the portion that is kind of natural caffeine, that definitely wakes me up,” Kimmett explained.

It’s also the least safe portion of his ride.

“But, I have my head on a swivel. I am always aware.”

Biking is more than just a way to get to work, it’s a way of life for Kimmett. He hauls all manner of stuff on two-wheels.

“It’s so much a part of my DNA now, to the granular level, I’m a cyclist,” he said.

Kimmett rides in all manner of weather too. He’s even been spotted peddling in blizzard conditions.

“In the winter, when I’m questioning my own sanity, and I’m like, ‘What the heck am I doing… riding my bike and it’s 15 degrees out and the snow is blowing in my eyes, and I can’t see?’” he said.

Kimmett said that he rides for the exercise, and the love of being outdoors, but mostly it’s his personal effort to reduce emissions.

“I love Colorado. I’m a native. My family’s been here…I’m the 6th generation here.”

He’s an inspiration – not only to his co-workers, but to his community and his kids.

“Hopefully it engenders in them a similar feeling that you can make a small difference,” Kimmett said.

Kimmett’s small difference adds up to big gains over the course of a lifetime.

LINK: Register for Bike to Work Day

Bike to Work Day is Wednesday, June 26th in Colorado. Way to Go sponsors the day, coordinating some 300 way stations and after work parties to make the day fun.