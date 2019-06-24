  • CBS4On Air

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Trail Ridge Road remained closed Monday morning after weekend snow. Crews are trying to clear the deep drifted snow and icy conditions.

There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.

RELATED: Snow Closes Trail Ridge Road On First Day Of Summer

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky is the highest continuous paved road in the United States – reaching 12,183 feet in elevation.

Trail Ridge Road on Saturday (credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

The Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store (elevation 11,796 feet) were still buried almost up to their roofs on May 31.

(credit: CBS)

