



– Curious where Denver’s in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It’s easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see. We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which local businesses have been getting a significant uptick in attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are worth exploring this summer.

Pistol Whip

Open since April, this cocktail bar and New American spot that offers weekend brunch is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp.

Citywide, breakfast and brunch spots saw a median 2.1 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Pistol Whip saw a staggering 190.9 percent increase, with a slight upward trend from a four-star rating a month ago to 4.5 stars today.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the breakfast and brunch category: Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has seen a 11.6 percent increase in reviews.

Located at 698 Santa Fe Drive in Lincoln Park, Pistol Whip offers craft cocktails, handcrafted meals and a happy hour menu. On the brunch menu, there’s avocado toast with prosciutto and olives, shrimp and grits, and ricotta pancakes with strawberries.

Devour The 303

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Devour The 303, the traditional American eatery is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “American (Traditional)” on Yelp saw a median 2.6 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Devour The 303 bagged a 36.8 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing four-star rating.

Open at 1135 E. Evans Ave. since December, Devour The 303 offers burgers, sandwiches and cocktails.

Uchi

Five Points’ Uchi is also making waves at 2500 Lawrence St. The well-established sushi bar and contemporary Japanese restaurant has seen a 14.9 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.8 percent for all businesses tagged “Seafood” on Yelp.

Over the past month, Uchi has maintained a convincing 4.5-star rating among Yelpers. The restaurant, which has three locations in Texas, was opened in the fall by James Beard award-winning chef Tyson Cole.

Article provided by Hoodline.