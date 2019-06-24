STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Starting on the first day of Summer, heavy snow stacked up, measuring more than 2 feet by Sunday on the top of Steamboat Resort. That amount of snow is something even long time locals say came as a big surprise.
“I’ve lived here about 12 years now, I cannot recall getting snow this late in the season or this early in the summer … I don’t know what to call it,” said Loryn Kasten with Steamboat Resort.
The extra moisture is on top of what has already been a very wet spring and winter. Rivers continue to rise in the valley below.
“We love snow in a place called Ski Town USA, but it’s ridiculous to have a huge snowstorm in June,” Kasten laughed.
Attention as started to turn to the swollen rivers like the Yampa River, which started to overflow its banks on Saturday. That forced several people camping along the river to move to higher ground, like the KOA campground located outside of town.
“It has been a very interesting start to the summer,” Kasten said.
All of this moisture means this is most likely going to be the first Fourth of July in the last several years that will allow Steamboat Springs to ignite fireworks for the Independence Day celebration.