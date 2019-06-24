Comments
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol says the bus driver and a passenger were killed in a bus crash over the weekend in Pueblo County. The bus was carrying a church youth group from New Mexico.
The bus was carrying 10 children and five adults when it went off southbound Interstate 25 about 10 miles north of Pueblo and struck a bridge embankment about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.
The others on board were taken to three different hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical. No names have been released.
Investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to the crash.
The church group was headed home to New Mexico after a conference in Denver.