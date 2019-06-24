  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Interstate 25, Pueblo News

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado State Patrol says the bus driver and a passenger were killed in a bus crash over the weekend in Pueblo County. The bus was carrying a church youth group from New Mexico.

(credit: CDOT)

The bus was carrying 10 children and five adults when it went off southbound Interstate 25 about 10 miles north of Pueblo and struck a bridge embankment about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

The others on board were taken to three different hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical. No names have been released.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators are trying to determine what happened leading up to the crash.

The church group was headed home to New Mexico after a conference in Denver.

