DENVER (CBS4) – Family and friends gathered in Denver on Monday to say their final farewells to legendary Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen. Bowlen’s funeral mass took place at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in the afternoon.
John Bowlen carried out his father’s ashes at the conclusion of the ceremony. He was followed by Pat’s widow Annabel Bowlen and the other Bowlen children.
Current and former Broncos, NFL team owners and many others attended the private ceremony. That included Broncos GM John Elway, former quarterback Peyton Manning, former tight end Shannon Sharpe and former coach Mike Shanahan.
Floyd Little was there donning his golden Hall of Fame coat and former cornerback Champ Bailey, who soon will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with Pat, was also there.
Bowlen died earlier this month after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
The following other guests were also seen outside the church: