DENVER (CBS4)– Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb is asking people who live in Denver to fight the sale of the Park Hill Golf Course. Denver investment firm Westside Investment Partners has agreed to buy the 155-acre property.
Webb send out this plea in a statement on Monday, “It is with great disappointment, but not surprising, the announcement of the potential sale of the Park Hill Golf Course. As our city has transformed drastically in the last few years, we cannot allow this precious open space to become another casualty of development.”
The Park Hill Golf Course at 35th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard is managed by Clayton Early Learning. The nonprofit serves low-income children.
Clayton Early Learning said the property used to be a source of significant yearly income but when revenues at the golf course started to decline, the owner started considering selling the property.
Webb added more park and open space than any mayor. He said residents who oppose the sale have been contacting him for months asking him for help because elected officials are not listening.
“This council has an opportunity to speak for the constituents and listen to their concerns about our city’s changing landscape. It’s not too late to save this green space.”
The sale is expected to be final by July 11.