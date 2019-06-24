TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Krystal Lee Kenney, the woman who was known to be friends with Kelsey Berreth‘s fiancé Patrick Frazee, will testify against him. Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day and is presumed dead.
Kenney had a relationship with Frazee. She claims he asked her to clean up the murder scene. Kenney will testify against him in October as part of a plea deal.
Prosecutors claim Patrick Frazee, of Florrisant, killed Berreth, of Woodland Park. Kenney had been close with Frazee and was aware that his fiancee had disappeared on Thanksgiving day after dropping off her child.
Kenney will not be sentenced until after Frazee’s case is complete.
Frazee was charged in December 2018 with murder and solicitation to commit murder in 29-year-old Berreth’s death. Her body has not been found. Police have said evidence indicates she was killed in her Woodland Park home on or around Thanksgiving.