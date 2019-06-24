Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Two baby goats were born at 5 Fridges Farm, the same farm where five goats went missing earlier this year. The new goats will join the family of goats that help with noxious weeds around the Denver metro area.
In January, five goats went missing from 5 Fridges Farm, located near 38th Avenue and Pierce Street. They were never found.
The goats at the farm have been used in the summer to graze on overgrown grasses and noxious weeds. The City of Wheat Ridge enlisted their help when other methods wouldn’t cut it.