



One of the largest troop of Scouts BSA (or what used to known as the Boy Scouts ) in Colorado consisting entirely of girls visited CBS4’s studio on Monday. The members of Littleton BSA Scout Troop 114 became scouts on the first day it was allowed and their members have been growing ever since. Several are now on track to become Eagle Scouts.

DENVER (CBS4) – For as long as Charlotte Beatson can remember, scouting has been part of her life.

“My brother was a Cub Scout and I followed him around when he did everything and I did everything he did,” Beatson said.

It was not until February of this year that she was finally able to wear the uniform and, more importantly, have her work recognized.

“The week before I went out and started getting merit badges right away because I was so excited,” she said.

Beatson is now a member of one of Colorado’s largest scout troops made up of all girls.

“We are a larger troop for now, but (other troops) are all kind of catching up with us, which is great. The more the merrier,” Scout Master Shoshana Nash said.

Littleton Troop 114 has nearly 20 scouts.

“We all work together to grow. As each of the troops grow it will help all of us,” she said.

The group got a behind-the-scenes look at the CBS4 studio as they work to earn their communications merit badge.

They have also been busy taking on different challenges in the community and a number of adventures across the state.

While Beatson’s first goal was to be a scout, her new one is to be one of the first-ever female Eagle Scouts.

“I’m going to get it right away as soon as possible, that’s my goal.”