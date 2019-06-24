  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Police, Gift Card Scam

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are warning people about a scam that cost one couple hundreds of dollars. It involves gift cards.

Scammers called the couple and told them their credit card was used to buy a new television. The couple seemingly gave the scammers access to their computer with personal information.

Gift cards (credit: CBS)

The couple was tricked into sending the scammers $700 in pre-paid gift cards in order to “secure” their credit card account.

Police say if anyone calls asking for a gift card to fix the problem, it’s a scam and hang up immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s