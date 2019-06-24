Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are warning people about a scam that cost one couple hundreds of dollars. It involves gift cards.
Scammers called the couple and told them their credit card was used to buy a new television. The couple seemingly gave the scammers access to their computer with personal information.
The couple was tricked into sending the scammers $700 in pre-paid gift cards in order to “secure” their credit card account.
Police say if anyone calls asking for a gift card to fix the problem, it’s a scam and hang up immediately.