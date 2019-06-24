



– Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory” is coming to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The touring production will be at the Buell Theatre July 9th – July 28th.

“Charlie & the Chocolate Factory” tells the story of Charlie Bucket who gets a golden ticket to take a tour of the ultra secretive Wonka Chocolate Factory. Charlie and Grandpa Joe go on the tour with four other ticket holders, and the adventures begin. Willie Wonka, himself, gives the tour and proves to be incredibly eccentric.

“We know that there’s a lot of humor and a lot of sort of fun elements, and dark elements that we remember from the movie and from the book, but I think people are often surprised at, is that it’s funnier than they even can imagine, and they leave wiping tears out of their eyes,” said Noah Weisberg, who plays Willie Wonka.

This musical version of the beloved 1964 children book by Roald Dahl includes many elements made famous in the original 1971 movie.

“We’ve got all the songs you love from the movie: ‘Golden Ticket,”Pure Imagination,”Candy Man,”The Ompah Loompah Song,’ but we’ve also got a whole score of new songs from the guys who wrote ‘Hairspray.’ So it’s really a full evening of Broadway,” said Noah Weisberg, who plays Willie Wonka.

In the touring production, there are three young actors who play Charlie, and they’re paired with a 43-year veteran actor who plays Grandpa Joe.

“In doing a long term performance you want to be able to get into kind of a routine, you know, but with three boys, you have a different Charlie every night, so the dynamics are going to be a little different, their timing is a little different, you’re working with them is a little different, and just different. They are all wonderful in their own right,” said James Young, who plays Grandpa Joe.

“Charlie & the Chocolate Factory” the musical is the familiar, favorite story with some fresh new tunes, and Broadway quality staging.