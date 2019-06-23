



– Colorado residents in northern Colorado might want to keep an eye to the sky on Sunday. Multiple reports of funnel clouds are coming in, and at least one was caught on camera.

Raeann Breuer captured a photo of a funnel near Kersey in Weld County.

Stephanie Whelihan also captured an image of what might be the same funnel. She was looking towards Kersey southeast of Greeley when she took the picture.

Josh, who wished that CBS4 not use his last name, also took this picture.

None of the funnel cloud or clouds appear to have made touch downs with the ground.

Meteorologist Chris Spears says these were potentially cold air funnels associated with the very cold air passing over Colorado Sunday. If it wasn’t a cold air funnel then it was associated with the processes that produce weak landspout tornadoes, which aren’t usually able to be detected by radar.

Lots of reports of funnel clouds in the Kersey area. Take shelter in this immediate area should a tornado form. Landspout tornadoes are not usually associated with a wall cloud and are often difficult to detect with weather radar. Spotters – Thank you for the reports. #COwx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 23, 2019

There is potential for showers or thunderstorms at any point between the late morning and mid-evening hours on Sunday.