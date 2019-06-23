  • CBS4On Air

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police are asking for the public’s help in an urgent search for a woman who may have been kidnapped. On Sunday morning they released surveillance photos showing a car that the woman was seen in and the man who was with her.

(credit: Westminster Police)

Police say just before 8 a.m. on Sunday witnesses reported seeing the woman screaming for help inside an SUV that was at a gas station on the the 9100 block of 100th Avenue. A white male with short dark hair was filling the SUV up with gas. There’s no description so far of what the woman looked like.

(credit: Westminster Police)

The SUV quickly left the area, but soon afterwards police say a different witness reported that a woman was screaming and attempting to get out of an SUV that was pulled over to the side of the road on the 11200 block of Simms Street. That’s a little over two miles away, just north of Standley Lake. Police say they think it was the same woman and the same SUV.

(credit: Westminster Police)

The SUV was described as being black and a newer model with 4 doors and dark tinted windows. There was a temporary tag on the car and no license plate.

Anyone who spots a scene like the one described above or has more information about the investigation is asked to call the Westminster Police Department 303-658-4360.

