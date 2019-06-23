WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police are asking for the public’s help in an urgent search for a woman who may have been kidnapped. On Sunday morning they released surveillance photos showing a car that the woman was seen in and the man who was with her.

Police say just before 8 a.m. on Sunday witnesses reported seeing the woman screaming for help inside an SUV that was at a gas station on the the 9100 block of 100th Avenue. A white male with short dark hair was filling the SUV up with gas. There’s no description so far of what the woman looked like.

The SUV quickly left the area, but soon afterwards police say a different witness reported that a woman was screaming and attempting to get out of an SUV that was pulled over to the side of the road on the 11200 block of Simms Street. That’s a little over two miles away, just north of Standley Lake. Police say they think it was the same woman and the same SUV.

The SUV was described as being black and a newer model with 4 doors and dark tinted windows. There was a temporary tag on the car and no license plate.

Anyone who spots a scene like the one described above or has more information about the investigation is asked to call the Westminster Police Department 303-658-4360.