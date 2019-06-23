



– Passengers who need a Lyft or an Uber to pick them up or drop them off at Denver International Airport now need to meet their driver on Level 5. Previously, ride app users went to Level 6.

Passengers arriving at DIA will be dropped off curbside at their respective airline section.

Those leaving DIA via ride apps now have to exit baggage claim between doors 506-510 on the west side, and doors 507-511 on the east side, and then meet their driver at Island 5.

Airport officials say this change will help streamline the pickup process and reduce congestion on Level 6.

Uber and Lyft drivers told CBS4 they hope the changes to the system will relieve congestion and expedite the process of dropping off and picking up their passengers.

“It was always backed up and congested,” said Jeff Franklin, one driver.

“The line would be a quarter mile long (to reach passengers),” said Kevin Nauslar, a driver.

While using the Uber and Lyft applications, major transportation hubs like an airport often provide instructions for where riders can meet their drivers. Drivers hoped the applications would make the instructions clear for those looking for rides.

“A lot of the time they come in to the airport, and they don’t know which level to go to,” Franklin said.

While the changes may take getting used to for unaware riders, drivers said the changes were made clear to those heading to the airport.

“We got the text message, we got the email, and they explained it very well,” Nauslar said. “I think in the long run it is going to be better. We’ve got to have patience.”

