TRAFFIC ALERTCharter bus crashes on Interstate 25 near Pueblo, killing at least 2

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS/AP) – The Colorado State Patrol says two people were killed in an accident involving a charter bus in southern Colorado. Cpl. Ivan Alvarado says the bus was carrying 10 children and five adults when it went off southbound Interstate 25 and struck a bridge structure about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

(credit: CDOT)

Alvarado says the accident happened about 10 miles north of Pueblo. He says ambulances were at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately known how many were injured. Alvarado said the bus had New Mexico plates.

The accident caused extensive backups in both directions of the interstate.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

