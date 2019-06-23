



ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Ten months after a Colorado Springs police officer was shot in the head, he’s delivering a thank you message to the community. Officer Cem Duzel was gravely wounded in a shootout on Aug. 2. He recently recorded a heartfelt message from his room at Craig Hospital in Englewood.

“I want to thank everybody for their support. My family, friends and the Springs police department have been wonderful,” he said.

Since the shooting, community members have been sending in letters, gifts and messages of encouragement for Duzel.

Duzel is a huge fan of WWE superstar John Cena. In March, Cena shared a personal message encouraging Duzel to “never give up.”

And now it’s the Colorado Springs Police Department refusing to give up. They really want Cena to visit Duzel at his rehabilitation hospital. The department is asking the community to help spread the word.

“I want to give a special thanks to John Cena for his shout out. John, I hope you will visit the Springs soon, thanks,” Duzel said in the video.

Additional Resources

For those inquiring how to donate to Duzel, you may do so in the following ways:

– Through the Colorado Springs Police Protective Association (CSPPA) Fallen Officer Relief Fund. (Be sure to note the donation is for Officer Duzel.)

– Over the phone: 719–634–0058

– In person at the CSPPA, 516 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

– By check payable to the CSPPA Fallen Officer Relief Fund at the above address. (Memo at the bottom should indicate donation is for Officer Duzel.)

Cards and letters are still encouraged as they are hand-delivered to Duzel on a regular basis. Address all cards/letters to:

Cem Duzel c/o Lt. Jim Sokolik 705 South Nevada Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80903