(HOODLINE) – Looking to uncover all that Tollgate Overlook has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brewery to a sushi joint. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Tollgate Overlook, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Launch Pad Brewery
Topping the list is brewery Launch Pad Brewery. Located at 884 S. Buckley Road, it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp.
Current beers include the crisp and light Kosmonaut Kolsch, the fruity Strawberry Shortcake Imperial Blonde, the boozy and bitter Shoulders of Giants double IPA and the Pina Colada Golden Bikini Atoll.
Saigon Tokyo
Next up is sushi bar, Japanese and Vietnamese spot Saigon Tokyo, situated at 700 S. Buckley Road, Unit E. With four stars out of 153 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
This spot’s expansive menu includes appetizers, a sushi bar, hand-rolled sashimi, sushi entrees, bento boxes, combination platters, pho, noodle soup and fried rice dishes.
Chowsun
Thai and Filipino spot Chowsun is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 830 S. Buckley Road, four stars out of 133 reviews.
Check out noodle dishes, like the Pancit Canton which includes egg noodles stir-fried with choice of protein and assorted veggies; combo platters such as the Triple Pork Adobo with garlic and black pepper; or seafood plates like TNT Shrimp, complete with onions and fresh spices.
Benders Brat Haus
Benders Brat Haus, a spot to score burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 104 Yelp reviews. Head over to 700 S. Buckley Road, Suite A to see for yourself.
Score an Italian sandwich or a Krautburger and pair it with potato salad, baked beans, potato chips or coleslaw.
Article provided by Hoodline.